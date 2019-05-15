Uber launches 'quiet mode' preference for those not into small talk

If you love the convenience of Uber, but you don't love the conversations, you can now let your driver know ahead of time.Uber just launched a new preference in the app that allows you to specify "quiet preferred" or "happy to chat" in the app.If you don't care either way, just select "no preference."The driver gets a heads up before you get picked up, so you don't have to pop in those earbuds to send the message that you're not into small talk.As of now, this preference setting is only available for Uber Black.