Update: Longer delay for reopening of NJ Townsend Inlet Bridge

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- People heading to Avalon and Sea Isle City will have to wait longer for the Townsend Inlet Bridge to reopen.Cape May County officials now say the Townsend's Inlet Bridge will not reopen any time before late summer.The $8.6 million dollar project was supposed to wrap up by the end of May in time for Memorial Day Weekend.But the county says the construction was delayed over the winter due to weather, tidal events, and the overall complexity of the project.Despite adding shifts to try to meet the deadline, crews faced all kinds of construction challenges.The nearly 1400-foot bridge was closed last April for emergency repairs.Until the bridge reopens, traffic will need to detour out to Route 9 which is one lane in each direction.The trip takes about 20 minutes to get from one side to the other now, but that will get a lot longer with summer traffic.Business owners and residents we talked to last week say the closure will cost them time and money.The county hopes to give the public a better idea on a reopening date in the next 30 days.