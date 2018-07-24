TRAFFIC

Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash, service suspended

072418-wpvi-van-on-septa-tracks-crash-raw-chopper-video-vid (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A van involved in a crash went off the roadway and landed onto SEPTA tracks resulting in the suspension of outbound service on the Media/Elwyn Regional Rail line.



It happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia near the 49th Street Station.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed one vehicle with front-end damage near a traffic light. A short distance away, a van could be seen down an embankment, landing on SEPTA tracks and near wires.

Police and other emergency personnel were on the scene. SEPTA says crews will use a crane to remove the van from the tracks.

Along with outbound service being suspended, inbound service is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes.

SEPTA says passengers from Secane to 49th Street should board trains from the inbound platform.

No injuries have been reported.

------
