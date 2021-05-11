Traffic

Variable speed limit signs now in effect along Schuylkill Expressway to reduce congestion

Variable speed limit signs now in effect on I-76 to reduce congestion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drivers who travel the Schuylkill Expressway will now notice variable speed limits between the city and King of Prussia, Montgomery County.

The electronic signs were activated last month for a testing period.

Starting Tuesday, PennDOT says the signs will be used to post speed limits based on real-time travel conditions.

The signs are designed to help improve traffic flow and cut down on crashes.

RELATED: What you can do to improve congestion on the Schuylkill Expressway

The 72 digital signs will increase or decrease the posted speed based on traffic conditions. Roadway sensors and a complex software system work together to lower the speed limit when conditions warrant, in hopes of preventing brake tapping: the main cause of traffic jams.

State police will be watching for drivers who don't follow the signs.

RELATED: Philadelphia traffic ranked one of the worst, so how do we fix it?

These signs are part of PennDOT's continuing plans to improve traffic flow along the busy Schuylkill. Shoulder flex lanes and ramp meters are planned for the future.

As for the variable speed limit signs, officials acknowledge it's up to drivers to obey the posted limit and resist the urge to hit the gas pedal to make the PennDOT plan work.

More TOP STORIES News