Vehicle overturns after being involved in crash on the Schuylkill Expressway

Vehicle overturns after being involved in crash on the Schuylkill Expressway. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Jeep landed on its roof after being involved in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway overnight.

Police tell Action News that the vehicle was traveling east near Girard Avenue when the driver lost control and rolled over.

As police responded to the incident, there was a second crash that forced officers to stop traffic on the expressway for about 30 minutes.

No injuries reported in either crash.

