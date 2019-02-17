Vehicle overturns after being involved in crash on the Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A Jeep landed on its roof after being involved in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway overnight.
Police tell Action News that the vehicle was traveling east near Girard Avenue when the driver lost control and rolled over.
As police responded to the incident, there was a second crash that forced officers to stop traffic on the expressway for about 30 minutes.
No injuries reported in either crash.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps