BEAR, Del. (WPVI) --The Delaware State Police has released the name of the man killed in a crash in Bear.
He has been identified as 53-year-old Eugene Downward Jr. of Townsend.
Downward was killed in the crash involving four vehicles on Route 13 near Red Lion Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a box truck failed to stop at the intersection. It struck a pickup truck and two other vehicles. One of the vehicles, a Dodge Neon being driven by Downward, caught on fire.
The other drivers involved were treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the box truck, 62-year-old Harold Holloway of Bridgeport, Connecticut has been charged with vehicular homicide.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps