Chopper 6 is over the scene of a multi-vehicle crash and fire in Bear, Delaware

The Delaware State Police has released the name of the man killed in a crash in Bear.He has been identified as 53-year-old Eugene Downward Jr. of Townsend.Downward was killed in the crash involving four vehicles on Route 13 near Red Lion Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday.Police say a box truck failed to stop at the intersection. It struck a pickup truck and two other vehicles. One of the vehicles, a Dodge Neon being driven by Downward, caught on fire.The other drivers involved were treated for minor injuries.The driver of the box truck, 62-year-old Harold Holloway of Bridgeport, Connecticut has been charged with vehicular homicide.------