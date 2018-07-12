TRAFFIC

Victim identified in deadly Delaware crash

Victim identified in Bear, Delaware crash. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on July 12, 2018. (WPVI)

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) --
The Delaware State Police has released the name of the man killed in a crash in Bear.

He has been identified as 53-year-old Eugene Downward Jr. of Townsend.

Downward was killed in the crash involving four vehicles on Route 13 near Red Lion Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Chopper 6 is over the scene of a multi-vehicle crash and fire in Bear, Delaware



Police say a box truck failed to stop at the intersection. It struck a pickup truck and two other vehicles. One of the vehicles, a Dodge Neon being driven by Downward, caught on fire.

The other drivers involved were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the box truck, 62-year-old Harold Holloway of Bridgeport, Connecticut has been charged with vehicular homicide.

