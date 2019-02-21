Video captures Nevada officer narrowly avoid being struck by vehicle

A Nevada Highway Patrol Officer narrowly avoided disaster last week when a traffic stop gave way to a multi-vehicle crash.
The destructive scene was caught on video by the officer's dash camera.
The officer was also wearing a body cam, and from that perspective, you can see the car that caused the crash speeding right towards his cruiser.
The driver is accused of being under the influence.
The officer was struck by debris, but suffered only minor injuries.
trafficu.s. & worldcar crashbody camerasdashcam video
