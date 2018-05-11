EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3457869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two dead following violent crash in Northeast Philadelphia: Dann Cuellar reports.

A car that crashed in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia, killing the two people inside, was caught on video just moments before impact.The incident happened in the 6400 block of Oxford Avenue just before 4 p.m. Thursday.The video shows the speeding car plow through a row of trees and a fence. The car would then slam into the Oxford House apartments.A 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive.Police say the Mercury sedan came barreling down Hellerman street, went through a field and the apartment complex's parking lot.It wouldn't stop until it hit a black Honda parked in the lot and then the building. A tree was lodged through a window.Pieces of the car were embedded into the brick.Oxford House resident Pierina Araujo was home and lives right next door to the impact. She says it was so loud she didn't want to even look."It was it was horrible. It didn't want to see them. It was hard," Araujo said.Someone else came very close to being injured, or worse.The apartment complex manager told us there was a woman sitting inside the black Honda that was hit by the Mercury.That woman is seen on video walking around grabbing her neck after the impact. But we're told she was evaluated by medics and is ok.Neighbors say they know they're lucky, especially after seeing this video."It was a miracle that technically nobody else got hurt. That lady was in her car. When she got out she looked fine," said Araujo.The names of the two people killed have not been released. An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.------