Video shows man driving a mobility scooter on busy Australian highway.

MELBOURNE, Australia (WPVI) -- A Melbourne, Australia man's commute home became a little more interesting after a person driving a mobility scooter merged in front of him on a busy highway.The driver of the scooter, described to be a man in his 80s, was caught on video by Bruce Bromley's dash cam.Video shows the mobility scooter driving in the left lane of the busy Monash Freeway.Bromley tried to get the man to pull over, but after several unsuccessful attempts he finally called police.The scootering senior was eventually pulled over and Bromley was able to return to his commute.