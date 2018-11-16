Video shows suspected vehicle in Center City hit-and-run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4664692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man critical following hit and run in Center City. Watch the report from Nov. 10, 2018.

Philadelphia police have released video of the suspected striking vehicle in a hit-and-run in Center City.The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near 21st and Market streets.Police say a 59-year-old man was attempting to cross that intersection when he was hit by a white Kia Forte sedanPolice say the driver did not stop, and was last seen heading east on Market Street.The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.------