TRAFFIC

Video shows suspected vehicle in Center City hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for car involved in Center City hit & run. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released video of the suspected striking vehicle in a hit-and-run in Center City.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near 21st and Market streets.

Police say a 59-year-old man was attempting to cross that intersection when he was hit by a white Kia Forte sedan

Police say the driver did not stop, and was last seen heading east on Market Street.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Man critical following hit and run in Center City. Watch the report from Nov. 10, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newshit and runpedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays
Wintry weather impacting morning commute; mass transit delays
1 critically injured in Route 130 crash
Collision causes delays on Street Road in Bensalem
More Traffic
Top Stories
Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays
Wintry weather impacting morning commute; mass transit delays
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Windy and Cool Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
Camel spotted in snowstorm along Route 309
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
Show More
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing
Authorities: Woman killed, 3 injured in Trenton fire
More News