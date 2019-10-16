Video shows tractor trailer hitting bridge in Prospect Park, Delaware County

The exclusive video was taken by Action News viewer Chrissy Levesque.
Tractor trailer strikes bridge in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania
Surveillance video from her family's business, McCausland Lock Service, shows the truck approaching Route 420 near Maryland Avenue.
Within seconds it hits the railway bridge.
The video shows the structure lift and then shudder, coming to a rest on top of the truck.
It took crews nearly 12 hours to get the semi unstuck.
Amazingly, the bridge wasn't seriously damaged.
Police said the driver will likely be cited with some type of code violation.