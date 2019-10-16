Video shows tractor trailer hitting bridge in Prospect Park, Delaware County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5621179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tractor trailer strikes bridge, Prospect Park road closed. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on October 15, 2019.

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Video shows the moment a tractor-trailer struck a railway bridge in Prospect Park, Delaware County.The exclusive video was taken by Action News viewer Chrissy Levesque.Surveillance video from her family's business, McCausland Lock Service, shows the truck approaching Route 420 near Maryland Avenue.Within seconds it hits the railway bridge.The video shows the structure lift and then shudder, coming to a rest on top of the truck.It took crews nearly 12 hours to get the semi unstuck.Amazingly, the bridge wasn't seriously damaged.Police said the driver will likely be cited with some type of code violation.