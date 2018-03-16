TRAFFIC

VIDEO: Snow on roof causes truck to hit overpass, knocking netting into traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Snow on roof causes truck to hit overpass, knocking netting into traffic (WPVI)

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPVI) --
Police in Massachusetts are warning drivers to clear snow from their vehicles before traveling after snow on the roof of a tractor-trailer caused it to clip an overpass, putting other drives in the path of danger.

Footage of the incident, taken by Jennifer Bruce Richards, was shared to Facebook by the Bourne Police Department who issued the warning to drivers.

The video shows the netting from the overpass fall into the path of oncoming traffic, causing Richards to swerve slightly, while the tractor-trailer kept driving.

Luckily, Bourne Police say no one was injured in the incident.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & worldsnow6abc Snackstractor trailer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News