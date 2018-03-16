VIDEO: Snow on roof causes truck to hit overpass, knocking netting into traffic

Police in Massachusetts are warning drivers to clear snow from their vehicles before traveling after snow on the roof of a tractor-trailer caused it to clip an overpass, putting other drives in the path of danger.Footage of the incident, taken by Jennifer Bruce Richards, was shared to Facebook by the Bourne Police Department who issued the warning to drivers.The video shows the netting from the overpass fall into the path of oncoming traffic, causing Richards to swerve slightly, while the tractor-trailer kept driving.Luckily, Bourne Police say no one was injured in the incident.------