Family and friends of a Wilmington woman killed in a hit and run gathered to remember her Saturday evening.28-year-old Jannie Smallwood's mother was overcome by grief at the vigil.Smallwood was killed Wednesday night while walking along Route 202 in Concord Township, Delaware County.The striking vehicle is described as a 2007 to 2011 white Ford Edge.It may be missing a passenger side mirror.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.