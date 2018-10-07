WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Family and friends of a Wilmington woman killed in a hit and run gathered to remember her Saturday evening.
28-year-old Jannie Smallwood's mother was overcome by grief at the vigil.
Smallwood was killed Wednesday night while walking along Route 202 in Concord Township, Delaware County.
The striking vehicle is described as a 2007 to 2011 white Ford Edge.
It may be missing a passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
