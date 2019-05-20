Traffic

Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76 to close for 25 days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Traffic alert for drivers: the Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76 will temporarily close for several weeks starting Monday evening.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the ramp will be closed for 25 days for structural repairs and resurfacing operations.

The construction is part of PennDOT's $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street Bridge and seven other structures nearby, including this ramp.

Drivers will be directed west on Walnut Street, then left on 38th Street to University Avenue, then south to 34th Street to the eastbound ramp.

PennDOT says if all goes according to plan, the ramp will reopen June 14.
