Traffic

Waze promises fix after Atlantic City casino-goers directed to New Jersey wilderness

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Waze, an app that provides traffic conditions and directions, is promising a fix after some drivers who were looking for Atlantic City ended up in the wild woods.

Police in Jackson Township, New Jersey put out a warning after at least 10 drivers - who thought they were heading to the Borgata Casino and Resort - became stuck on the sandy, unpaved roads of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County.

"The wildlife area is comprised of more than 12,000 acres, mainly located in Jackson and Plumsted townships, which is about 45 miles away from the actual Borgata Casino in Atlantic City," police pointed out in a warning posted on Facebook.

According to police, the bad directions only impacted users who tapped on an advertisement for the Borgata inside the Waze app.

Police say Waze is working on the problem and will hopefully have it fixed by Tuesday.

In the meantime, they're warning drivers to double-check their directions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficatlantic cityjackson townshipcasinowaze
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly dog fighting to survive after being shot protecting owner
AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and cold today
Teen viciously beaten, phone stolen in Feltonville attack
4 injured, including 2 year old child, in Holmesburg fire
Worker killed in industrial accident at New Jersey plant
Philly teachers' union taking legal action over asbestos issue
Man stabbed during violent home invasion in South Philadelphia
Show More
Pizza delivery driver receives $2,020 tip from YouTube star
Pro-gun rally by thousands in Virginia ends peacefully
Trump's lawyers urge dismissal of 'flimsy' impeachment case
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
NY Times endorses 2 candidates in Democratic contest
More TOP STORIES News