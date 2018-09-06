SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY

WB Schuylkill Expressway blocked due to crash

Multiple crashes on Schuylkill Expressway. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
All lanes of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway are blocked due to a crash involving an overturned dump truck in South Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday on I-76 at University Avenue.


Injuries have been reported, but no other details are known at this time.

A gaper delay formed in the eastbound lanes and another accident happened as a result. One lane of the northbound lanes is blocked.

Three other crashes occurred on the Schuylkill during the morning rush.

A crash near Belmont Avenue involved five vehicles, but that has been pushed to the shoulder.

Drivers are advised to use I-95 or I-676 as an alternate.

------
