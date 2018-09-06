WB Schuylkill Expressway blocked due to crash

And now it looks like 4 accicents on I-76. The WB accident at University blocks all lanes. Within the EB gaper delay an accident just happened and now a lane is blocked there too. @6abc pic.twitter.com/DDh6l5oGIr — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) September 6, 2018

All lanes of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway are blocked due to a crash involving an overturned dump truck in South Philadelphia.The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday on I-76 at University Avenue.Injuries have been reported, but no other details are known at this time.A gaper delay formed in the eastbound lanes and another accident happened as a result. One lane of the northbound lanes is blocked.Three other crashes occurred on the Schuylkill during the morning rush.A crash near Belmont Avenue involved five vehicles, but that has been pushed to the shoulder.Drivers are advised to use I-95 or I-676 as an alternate.------