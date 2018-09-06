WB Schuylkill Expressway blocked due to crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --All lanes of the westbound Schuylkill Expressway are blocked due to a crash involving an overturned dump truck in South Philadelphia.
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Thursday on I-76 at University Avenue.
And now it looks like 4 accicents on I-76. The WB accident at University blocks all lanes. Within the EB gaper delay an accident just happened and now a lane is blocked there too. @6abc pic.twitter.com/DDh6l5oGIr— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) September 6, 2018
Injuries have been reported, but no other details are known at this time.
A gaper delay formed in the eastbound lanes and another accident happened as a result. One lane of the northbound lanes is blocked.
Three other crashes occurred on the Schuylkill during the morning rush.
A crash near Belmont Avenue involved five vehicles, but that has been pushed to the shoulder.
Drivers are advised to use I-95 or I-676 as an alternate.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps