Traffic

West Chester Pike reopens after PECO utility pole catches fire

MARPLE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Chester Pike in Delaware County has reopened to traffic after a PECO utility pole caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Route 3 was shut down in both directions between New Ardmore and Lawrence avenues in Marple Township.

Officials said a pole caught fire and brought down wires Thursday which affected the evening rush.

Around 8:20 a.m. Friday, traffic was able to get by again as crews cleared the scene.

"West Chester Pike from New Ardmore to Lawrence Rd is being re-opened Work is still being done in the area but the roadway is open," Marple police tweeted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmarple townshiptrafficroad closuredetour
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old steals delivery driver's car, runs from officers: Police
Delivery driver crashes into day care, 4 kids injured
Man makes history as first transgender recruit to be hired by Philly police
Lease for South Philly safe injection site canceled
Owner of closed Pa. dairy farm pleads guilty in $60M fraud
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Again Today
Show More
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
69 people may have been convicted on false evidence from ex-cop
Car flips over in Port Richmond, 2 injured
Homeless man arrested in N.J. home invasion, burglaries
More TOP STORIES News