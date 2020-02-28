West Chester Pike reopens after PECO utility pole catches fire

MARPLE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Chester Pike in Delaware County has reopened to traffic after a PECO utility pole caught fire Thursday afternoon.Route 3 was shut down in both directions between New Ardmore and Lawrence avenues in Marple Township.Officials said a pole caught fire and brought down wires Thursday which affected the evening rush.Around 8:20 a.m. Friday, traffic was able to get by again as crews cleared the scene."West Chester Pike from New Ardmore to Lawrence Rd is being re-opened Work is still being done in the area but the roadway is open," Marple police tweeted.