Traffic

Wet concrete on Delaware Memorial Bridge creating major backup on NJ Turnpike

Thanks to a concrete pour on the Delaware Memorial Bridge, it is taking drivers 207 minutes to go from Exit 2 to Exit 1 on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike Friday morning.

Construction on the Delaware Memorial Bridge was supposed to wrap by 6 a.m., however, it ran long.

Only one lane of the Turnpike is getting by during the morning rush resulting in a major traffic jam.

Officials say the concrete is wet which is delaying them from reopening all lanes of the bridge.

They expect three lanes will be open to traffic at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Drivers are advised not to drive over the lanes that are closed because you'd be driving on wet concrete.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey turnpikedelaware memorial bridgetraffic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delco couple says they were racially profiled by Pa. State Police
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Hepatitis A outbreak: Public health emergency declared in Philly
All clear given after hazmat forced evacuations at Lehigh Valley hotel
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Source: Eagles sign free-agent safety Cyprien
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Show More
Man shot 9 times at N Philly playground, 3 arrested
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
Gloucester Township officer rescues woman, 70, from house fire
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, A Spotty Storm Today
2 seriously hurt after lightning strike in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News