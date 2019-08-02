Wet concrete on Delaware Memorial Bridge creating major backup on NJ Turnpike

Construction on the Delaware Memorial Bridge was supposed to wrap by 6 a.m., however, it ran long.
Only one lane of the Turnpike is getting by during the morning rush resulting in a major traffic jam.
Officials say the concrete is wet which is delaying them from reopening all lanes of the bridge.
They expect three lanes will be open to traffic at approximately 8:30 a.m.
Drivers are advised not to drive over the lanes that are closed because you'd be driving on wet concrete.
3 right lanes closed on DE Bound Span due to overnight concrete pour. 3 lanes will be open to traffic at approx. 8:30 am. Expect significant delays. @NJTurnpike @NJDOT_info— Del Memorial Bridge (@demembridge) August 2, 2019