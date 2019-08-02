Wet concrete on Del. Memorial Bridge leads to delays on NJ Turnpike

3 right lanes closed on DE Bound Span due to overnight concrete pour. 3 lanes will be open to traffic at approx. 8:30 am. Expect significant delays. @NJTurnpike @NJDOT_info — Del Memorial Bridge (@demembridge) August 2, 2019

Thanks to a concrete pour on the Delaware Memorial Bridge, it took drivers 207 minutes to go from Exit 2 to Exit 1 on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike Friday morning.Construction on the Delaware Memorial Bridge was supposed to wrap by 6 a.m., however, it ran long.Only one lane of the Turnpike was getting by during most of the morning rush resulting in a major traffic jam.Officials said the concrete was wet which prevented them from reopening all lanes of the bridge.The left three lanes were reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m.Drivers were told to still expect delays around the area.