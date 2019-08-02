Traffic

Wet concrete on Del. Memorial Bridge leads to delays on NJ Turnpike

Thanks to a concrete pour on the Delaware Memorial Bridge, it took drivers 207 minutes to go from Exit 2 to Exit 1 on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike Friday morning.

Construction on the Delaware Memorial Bridge was supposed to wrap by 6 a.m., however, it ran long.

Only one lane of the Turnpike was getting by during most of the morning rush resulting in a major traffic jam.

Officials said the concrete was wet which prevented them from reopening all lanes of the bridge.

The left three lanes were reopened to traffic around 8:30 a.m.

Drivers were told to still expect delays around the area.

