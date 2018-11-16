Wintry weather impacting morning commute; mass transit delays

SERVICE ADVISORY KEYSTONE LINE: Due to a down tree on the tracks the following adjustments have been made. Trains 601, 605, 607 are cancelled no alternate transportation; Trains 640, 642, 600 will operate PHL-NYP only no alternate transportation HAR-PHL. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 16, 2018

Drivers are advised to take it slow on the road during the Friday morning commute.The wintry mix that gripped the region throughout most of Thursday is not yet out of the area and impacting mass transit.SEPTA's Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail is suspended until further notice due to Amtrak weather-related issues. SEPTA says all other Regional Rails are running on normal schedules.Bus routes 35, 92 have been suspended.There is no Amtrak Keystone Service between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pa., following damage caused to the overhead power system and tracks near Bryn Mawr by a fallen tree. Some Keystone Service will operate between Philadelphia and New York City.The storm first brought snow, then sleet, then rain. It was our first taste of winter this season, a little earlier than usual.By Thursday night, Center City sidewalks were a slick and slushy mess.The streets were clogged, many commuters left work early and ended up tangled in traffic.Mass transit was also a nightmare with delays on SEPTA trains and buses.Icy roads led buses to crash at Wayne Avenue and Lincoln Drive. Another bus stuck on a hilly road.The wait to get home seemed endless.------