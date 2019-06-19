Wire problems create issues for Amtrak, SEPTA, NJ Transit

RRD: Service to and from Trenton is temporarily suspended due to Amtrak's power problems. Alternative service options are online. https://t.co/HqkgCmX0Q3 — SEPTA (@SEPTA) June 19, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Overhead wire problems have created issues for SEPTA, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak riders Wednesday.The outage completely stopped service in and out of Penn Station between New York City and Philadelphia.SEPTA says Regional Rail service to and from Trenton is also suspended.Amtrak says trains traveling between New York and Philadelphia may have a delay between 60 and 90 minutes.Acela Trains 2158, 2160 and Trains 86, 182 and 646 have been stopped at Philadelphia due to the hold in place by the fire department between Metropark (MET) and New Brunswick (NBK).New Jersey Transit says its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service were suspended, but service has resumed with delays up to 60 minutes.