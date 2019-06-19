Traffic

Wire problems create issues for Amtrak, SEPTA, NJ Transit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Overhead wire problems have created issues for SEPTA, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak riders Wednesday.

The outage completely stopped service in and out of Penn Station between New York City and Philadelphia.

SEPTA says Regional Rail service to and from Trenton is also suspended.



Amtrak says trains traveling between New York and Philadelphia may have a delay between 60 and 90 minutes.



Acela Trains 2158, 2160 and Trains 86, 182 and 646 have been stopped at Philadelphia due to the hold in place by the fire department between Metropark (MET) and New Brunswick (NBK).

New Jersey Transit says its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service were suspended, but service has resumed with delays up to 60 minutes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficseptaphilly newsamtraknew jersey transit30th street stationpenn station
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
"10 years since I said goodbye:" Jamie Apody remembers Gary Papa
Grandmom holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
Philly mayor signs Roosevelt Blvd. speed cameras legislation into law
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
Show More
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. Little League game
Teen accused of killing friend for $9M also faces federal child porn charges
Strangers help family after thieves steal wheelchair ramps
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Downpours Today and Thursday
Victim arrests LAPD detective accused of recording in stadium bathroom
More TOP STORIES News