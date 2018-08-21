TRAFFIC

Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 21, 2018.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State police are investigating a crash at a gas station, possibly caused by a heroin overdose.

Action News was there, shortly after the accident near Faulkland and Centre Roads in Wilmington.

A witness says the man, who caused the crash, drifted into another vehicle after pumping gas.

"I saw the gentleman at the car at the pump and his car coasted down and collided with a gentleman outside getting air in the tire and knocked gentleman to ground."

That witness claims the driver, who ran into the other vehicle, had a syringe in his hand and was unconscious.

We are waiting to hear back from police on his condition, as well as the man he ran into.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newscrashoverdosedrugs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Motorcyclist injured, driver overturns in 2 N.J. crashes
FedEx truck rolls over after crash in Chester Co.
Commuters worry about fate of Atlantic City Rail Line
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Show More
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
2 police officers, 2 civilians hurt in Wilmington crash
Water main break flooded road in Havertown, Delaware Co.
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
More News