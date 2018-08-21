Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington

Delaware State police are investigating a crash at a gas station, possibly caused by a heroin overdose.Action News was there, shortly after the accident near Faulkland and Centre Roads in Wilmington.A witness says the man, who caused the crash, drifted into another vehicle after pumping gas."I saw the gentleman at the car at the pump and his car coasted down and collided with a gentleman outside getting air in the tire and knocked gentleman to ground."That witness claims the driver, who ran into the other vehicle, had a syringe in his hand and was unconscious.We are waiting to hear back from police on his condition, as well as the man he ran into.------