crash

Woman injured after crashing into a home in Bristol Township: Police

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a home on Bristol Emile Road in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

Authorities said the driver crashed into a house along the 600 block of Bristol Emile Road in Bristol Township early Saturday morning.

The vehicle then struck a flatbed tow truck that was parked in the driveway before being coming to a stop at a neighboring home.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Initial reports from authorities said the woman had passed away, but they were later updated to say she remains hospitalized.

A man and his dog who were inside the home struck by the vehicle were able to make it out safely. The home suffered extensive damage and was being checked to make sure if it was safe for them to return.

The crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbristol townshipaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
'She was full of life': Juniata grandmother killed in hit-and-run
1 killed in possible drag racing on Ben Franklin Parkway
Person struck and killed on NJ-49 in Cumberland County
Crash involving unmarked police car leaves 5 injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temporary contractor threw Trump mail-in ballots in trash, Pa. officials say
3 shot outside South Jersey strip club
4 teenagers shot in Frankford
Child abducted from Elkins Park found safe in New York City
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers
Philly city treasurer fired over embezzlement, sham marriage allegations
Show More
Arrest made after transgender Philly woman beaten inside her home
Man sought for shooting at Philly police officers turns self in
Many pack lines in South Philadelphia as school desk shortages grow
Rays rally to hurt Phillies playoff hopes
Target set to hire 130,000 holiday workers
More TOP STORIES News