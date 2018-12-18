Woman hit by car charged in accident in Delaware

A woman, who was hit by a car in Delaware this morning will be the one who is charged in the incident.It happened on the northbound lanes of route 13 in Minquadale.The 35-year-old woman was hit near the ramp to Interstate-495.Police tell Action News she was drunk and not carrying a light when she was hit.The driver of the car stopped and will not be charged.The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.Route 13 was partially closed for a short time, while police investigated the accident.------