Woman hit by car charged in accident in Delaware

MINQUADALE, Pa. (WPVI) --A woman, who was hit by a car in Delaware this morning will be the one who is charged in the incident.
It happened on the northbound lanes of route 13 in Minquadale.
The 35-year-old woman was hit near the ramp to Interstate-495.
Police tell Action News she was drunk and not carrying a light when she was hit.
The driver of the car stopped and will not be charged.
The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
Route 13 was partially closed for a short time, while police investigated the accident.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps