Woman injured after crashing into a home in Bristol Township: Police

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman is hospitalized after crashing into a home on Bristol Emile Road in Bristol Township, Bucks County.Authorities said the driver crashed into a house along the 600 block of Bristol Emile Road in Bristol Township early Saturday morning.The vehicle then struck a flatbed tow truck that was parked in the driveway before being coming to a stop at a neighboring home.The woman was ejected from the vehicle.She was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Initial reports from authorities said the woman had passed away, but they were later updated to say she remains hospitalized.A man and his dog who were inside the home struck by the vehicle were able to make it out safely. The home suffered extensive damage and was being checked to make sure if it was safe for them to return.The crash is under investigation.