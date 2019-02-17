Woman injured after hitting pothole on highway in York County

A woman from Pennsylvania needed surgery for a broken vertebra after hitting a pothole on a highway in York County.Tiffany Beisel says she was driving along I-83 on Tuesday night when it happened.She says the roads were wet when she hit the pothole.Her car then slammed into a wall.Beisel's car was badly damaged.Rescue crews had to use the jaws of life to remove her from the wreckage.Beisel will need at least six weeks of recovery time before she is able to return to work.PennDOT says it received dozens of calls about potholes along that same stretch of road.It has since been fixed.------