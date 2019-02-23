TRAFFIC

Woman jumps into Schuylkill River while fleeing scene of crash in Conshohocken

CONSHOHOCKEN (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was hurt while investigating a bizarre crash that ended with one person jumping into the Schuylkill River.

The accident happened just before midnight at Matsons Ford Road and Fayette Street in Conshohocken.

Police say the driver hit two vehicles before losing control.

The SUV then hit a concrete barrier along the Fayette Street Bridge walkway.

Officers say two people left the scene, including a woman who jumped into the river.

Police arrested both people.

The trooper was injured when he fell down some steps while trying to help the woman out of the water.

