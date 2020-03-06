Woman killed, children and driver injured when car slams into tree in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a woman was killed and two young children and the driver were injured when a car slammed into a tree on Girard Avenue in the Mantua section of Philadelphia Friday morning.It happened on Girard Avenue near 34th Street just before 10:30 a.m.Chopper 6 was overhead as rescue personnel worked to aid one of the victims.Police said a 24-year-old man was driving a white Nissan Maxima when the car hit a tree.According to investigators, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. A one-month-old boy and a 6-year-old girl were transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.There is no word on the extent of their injuries.