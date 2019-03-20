Traffic

Woman killed in Coatesville crash identified; other driver in custody

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed in Coatesville crash identified; other driver in custody. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at Noon on March 20, 2019.

By
COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A person was taken into custody following a crash that left a woman dead in Chester County.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at 8th Avenue and Lincoln Highway (Business Route 30) in Coatesville.



Police said a black Kia Optima was traveling southbound on North 8th Avenue, proceeding through the intersection when the car struck a black Chevy Monte Carlo that was traveling east on East Lincoln Highway.

Chopper 6 was overhead following the crash and captured video of both cars badly damaged in the front of the Walgreens' parking lot.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of a fatal car crash in Coatesville, March 20, 2019



The driver of the Monte Carlo was taken from the scene of the accident to Brandywine Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver that was killed as Monica Fiorentino McGibboney, 45, of Coatesville.

The driver of the Optima, Tyree Mansell, 22, of Coatesville, was taken into custody.



We spoke to a woman who says she knew the victim.

"She was a very nice person. Very nice person. She has a lot of kids. She was just living her life," said Diane Hatfield of Honeybrook.

The deadly incident closed Route 30 in both directions for most of the morning, but the road was reopened around 10 a.m.

The accident is still under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficcoatesvillepa newstrafficaccidentcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
Philadelphia firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
5-year-old who fell 4 stories to her death IDd
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Jury finds Roundup caused man's lymphoma
Show More
Gritty voted best mascot by NHL players
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain On Thursday
WWII veteran, 97, proud to still be working at N.J. store
Suspect breakdances at end of police chase
Harper, Hoskins, Phillies grace Sports Illustrated cover
More TOP STORIES News