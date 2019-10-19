Traffic

Woman killed, man critical after being struck crossing Tioga-Nicetown street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday at 16th Street and Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Police said a 34-year-old woman a 38-year-old man were struck as they crossed the road.

Both were taken to to the hospital. The woman died of her injuries and the man remains hospitalized.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene.
