Firefighters rescue driver from car after Cherry Hill crash

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters in South Jersey worked for 30 minutes to free a driver who was trapped during a crash.

Officials in Cherry Hill say the woman lost control of her car and hit a utility pole near Church and Delwood roads around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Rescue crews ripped off the vehicle's roof and doors to free the woman.

Medic rushed her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Church Road was shut down as police investigated.
