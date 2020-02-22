CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters in South Jersey worked for 30 minutes to free a driver who was trapped during a crash.
Officials in Cherry Hill say the woman lost control of her car and hit a utility pole near Church and Delwood roads around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rescue crews ripped off the vehicle's roof and doors to free the woman.
Medic rushed her to the hospital with serious injuries.
Church Road was shut down as police investigated.
Firefighters rescue driver from car after Cherry Hill crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News