Woman struck by several cars, killed on Route 1 in Middletown Township, Bucks County

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a 29-year-old woman was struck by multiple cars and ultimately killed while either walking on or attempting to cross Route 1 in Bucks County early Monday morning.The incident was reported just before 4 a.m. and it has closed all lanes of US 1 near Neshaminy High School in Middletown Township.Middletown township police released a statement saying the woman was struck by multiple cars on the southbound side of the highway; none of the striking vehicles remained at the scene.Police are withholding the identity of the woman until family members can be notified.Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Ofc. Timothy King or Sgt. Michael Lubold at 215-750-3800Fire police are redirecting traffic off of the highway at the Penndel exit.Expect delays in the area.