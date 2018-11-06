TRAFFIC

Woman struck, killed outside polling place in Northampton County

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian struck, killed outside polling place in Northampton Co. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 6, 2018.

EASTON, Pa --
Authorities say a woman was struck and killed outside an eastern Pennsylvania polling place on election day.

Officials in Lehigh County said the accident happened at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday outside the Forks Township municipal building, which was being used as a polling place.

The county coroner's office said 83-year-old Marlene Raub was pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Hospital due to blunt-force trauma to the head. Her death was ruled accidental.

Witnesses said Raub had just voted and was walking outside when she was struck. Police said the 78-year-old driver of the minivan involved stopped at the scene and was released without charges after being questioned.

Dozens of voters continued to walk in and out of the polling place as police investigated outside.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newspedestrian killed
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Driver huffing before crash that killed 3 girl scouts, mom in Wis., police say
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Passenger flees after car crashes into Center City church
More Traffic
Top Stories
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Pa. man accused of threatening to shoot up polling place
Chris Watts pleads guilty to killing wife and 2 daughters
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
AccuWeather: Rain Moves Out This Evening, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Mistrial for man accused of murdering South Philly grocer
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
Show More
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Police: 2 men steal computers, cash from Abington business
Grandmother wins Powerball jackpot of $343.9M
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
Some glitches, but good turning out Philly and Pa. suburbs
More News