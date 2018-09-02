Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman as she waited for a bus in Northeast Philadelphia.The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 10900 block of Academy Road.According to police, the woman was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.The driver then took off and was last seen heading south on Academy Road.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------