Woman waiting for bus struck, killed in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman as she waited for a bus in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 10900 block of Academy Road.

According to police, the woman was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver then took off and was last seen heading south on Academy Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

