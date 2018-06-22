Woman walks away after car goes airborne in Mississippi

Incredible video of a woman walking away unscathed from an airborne accident is going viral Friday night.
Surveillance video from a gas station in Mississippi captured the crash Thursday night, as the woman loses control of her car. It skids and goes flying into the station.
But it lands upright between two pumps, nothing explodes and the woman walks out clearly little shaken, but otherwise fine.
traffic u.s. & world car accident
