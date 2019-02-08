TRAFFIC

Woodhaven Road ramp on I-95 remains closed after tanker fire in Bensalem, Pa.

Repairs continue after tanker fire in Bensalem. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2019.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Repair work continued through the night as crews work to reopen an I-95 ramp in Bensalem, Bucks County.

The ramp is closed after a tanker truck overturned and burst into flames around 10:15 a.m. on the Woodhaven Road ramp to I-95 north.

New video shows the firefighters' perspective as they arrived at the scene.

Video shows Penndel, Pa. firefighters arriving on the scene of a tanker truck fire on an I-95 ramp on February 7, 2019. Video courtesy Penndel Fire Department.


Due to extensive damage from the fire burning for two hours, repairs to the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) exit ramp northbound and southbound on I-95 are expected to take until Friday night.

The Friday morning commute on I-95 saw heavy delays.

The driver and passenger inside the truck remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Tanker crash on I-95 ramp in Bensalem. Rick Williams and Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on February 7, 2019.


Flames were shooting from the overturned truck as a thick, black plume of smoke rose into the air.

"I ran out of the house. I looked towards 95 and I saw huge flames," said Bill Fuchs of Bensalem.

Tanker truck bursts into flames after crash on I-95 ramp in Bensalem, Pa. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on February 7, 2019.


The oil inside the truck provided the fuel the fire needed to burn for more than two hours.

Bensalem resident Butch McDevitt was a Philadelphia firefighter for 35 years and has worked fires like this one.


"It's hard to drown with water so they generally try and mop it up by building some kind of moat and redirecting it somewhere else," he said.

Crews needed to make sure all the oil was cleaned up from the ground before removal can begin.

Tanker fire causing major delays on I-95 in Bensalem on February 7, 2019.



This ramp is no stranger to crashes. Local tow truck drivers say they are called to this ramp several times per month for overturned vehicles.

