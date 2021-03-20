Wrong-way crash leaves two dead, three hurt on I-676 in Camden, NJ

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 676 in Camden, New Jersey caused a deadly crash late last night.New Jersey State Police say the driver was going the wrong way in the northbound lanes, slamming into an oncoming vehicle head-on.Two people died from the impact of the crash.Police also say three other victims were injured, their conditions are not know at this time.The crash remains under investigation.