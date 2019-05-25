Young man killed in Roosevelt Boulevard vehicle crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old male in Olney Saturday.It happened before 10 a.m. on the 3900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.Police say the victim was traveling southbound in a 2004 Honda Pilot when he struck a tree in the outer lanes.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.The victim's name has not been released.