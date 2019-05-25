Traffic

Young man killed in Roosevelt Boulevard vehicle crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old male in Olney Saturday.

It happened before 10 a.m. on the 3900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the victim was traveling southbound in a 2004 Honda Pilot when he struck a tree in the outer lanes.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim's name has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnorth philadelphiatraffic fatalitiesphiladelphiaroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 people shot after gunfire erupts in Trenton, New Jersey
Accuweather: Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Pennsylvania has already seen yearly average of tornadoes
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Ocean City
Show More
Delaware State alumnus pleads guilty in university bribery case
Maine ends non-medical vaccine exemptions
Best Buy cancels pre-orders of Samsung Galaxy Fold
Thousands head down the shore for Memorial Day Weekend
And the best beach in America is...
More TOP STORIES News