Train derailment under investigation in New Castle County, Delaware

MONTCHANIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- First responders are on the scene of a train derailment in New Castle County, Delaware.Chopper 6 was over the scene on Route 100 near Kirk and Adams Dam Road in Montchanin on Wednesday afternoon.Firefighters responded to the report of two cars derailed.At this time it's unclear what caused the derailment or if there are any injuries.Traffic is being detoured away from the area.Officials with the Department of Natural Resources were also called to the scene to determine whether there is a propane leak.