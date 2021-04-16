death in custody

Daniel Prude death: Transcripts released after grand jury votes to clear 3 Rochester officers in Chicago man's fatal encounter with police

By Michael R. Sisak
EMBED <>More Videos

Daniel Prude's death: Rochester police officers suspended in Chicago man's death

CHICAGO -- Newly released transcripts show that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 to clear the three officers involved in his restraint of a criminally negligent homicide charge sought by prosecutors.

RELATED: Chicago man died while being restrained by police in Rochester, NY

EMBED More News Videos

Daniel Prude died in March in Rochester, New York, but details of his death are just being released.



That was the only charge prosecutors from the state attorney general's office asked the grand jury to consider after nine days of testimony from witnesses including Prude's brother, other police officers and experts.

ALSO SEE: Federal lawsuit alleges brutality by Rochester police

The names of witnesses and jurors were blacked out of the transcripts, which were released Friday, weeks after State Attorney General Letitia James secured a judge's OK to make the usually secret material public.

RELATED: Daniel Prude's daughter calls investigation into father's death in Rochester, New York a 'cover-up'
EMBED More News Videos

The daughter of a Chicago man killed by police in upstate New York is demanding answers and punishment for the officers involved.



One juror praised the prosecution team for helping make sense of the case, telling them: "You guys did amazing work. If it wasn't for everything that you presented to us, I don't think anybody would have come up with a decision. You worked very hard and I'm sure nobody took it lightly. It was a very serious case. It's horrible what happened to him."

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorku.s. & worlddeath in custodyrace in americabody cameras
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH IN CUSTODY
Chauvin's trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed
1st witness in Floyd trial speaks out, shares message for Chauvin
Jurors face heavy burden in Derek Chauvin's high-profile trial
Police: No illegal chokeholds used on CA Navy vet who died in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly officials announce plans for possible protests, unrest after Chauvin verdict
All Philly residents 16+ now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
Former Temple business dean indicted in rankings scandal
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as former employee, 19
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Wedding caterer shuts down; some say they can't get refunds
2 teens walking out of PAL Center hit in drive-by shooting
Show More
Wawa travels to 1980-something with 'The Goldbergs' | Join the fun
Best friends, first-generation college students accepted into Ivy League schools
'Likely a need for a third dose,' Pfizer CEO says
NJ man indicted for allegedly hiring hitman to kill 14-year-old
Philly delivery man gets COVID vaccine while on hoagie run
More TOP STORIES News