transgender

Pennsylvania senate passes bill against transgender girls playing girls' sports

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will veto the legislation if it makes it to his desk, his spokeswoman Beth Rementer said.
By BROOKE SCHULTZ Report for America
EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. senate passes bill against transgender girls playing girls' sports

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- The Pennsylvania Senate passed Republican-sponsored legislation Tuesday to prohibit transgender women from participating in women's sports.

The proposal, which passed 30-20, now heads to the House, where an identical bill was previously approved. One Democrat, Sen. Lisa Boscola of Northampton County, crossed party lines to vote in favor of the Senate version.

Sponsored by Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, the bill requires public K-12 schools and colleges to designate sports as male, female or coed.

During floor debate, supporters argued the bill would level the playing field for cisgender women. Opponents said the bill would harm vulnerable young people.

"Where are the feminists?" said Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the current Republican gubernatorial nominee, who backs the measure. "I stand on the side of the lady athletes. I stand on the side of science."

"My colleagues across the aisle asked: where are the feminists? We are right here," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Montgomery. "We are standing in opposition to Senate Bill 1191 because trans girls are girls; trans women are women."

SEE ALSO: Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans to compete
EMBED More News Videos

Lia Thomas, of Austin, Texas, won gold in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in March, becoming the first female swimmer in Penn's history to win an individual national title, according to the university.



Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will veto the legislation if it makes it to his desk, his spokeswoman Beth Rementer said.

"Republicans in the General Assembly have made it clear that they would rather focus on attention seeking stunts instead of addressing critical issues," she said in an email.

More than a dozen other states have enacted legislation that bans transgender athletes from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

___

Brooke Schultz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Brooke Schultz on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniatransgendersenate
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TRANSGENDER
Black, gay faith leaders find common ground in experiences of racism
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider reflects on White House visit
Transgender Day of Visibility includes calls for federal action
TOP STORIES
Man shot after stopping to check on woman in domestic dispute: Police
South Street shooting: 3rd suspect being sought by police
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
'Chrisley Knows Best' couple found guilty on federal charges
Simone Biles among gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Philly firefighters battle 3-alarm fire over 3 hours
Adam Sandler hits the red carpet in Philly for 'Hustle' premiere
Show More
Family, Girard College community gather to remember Kris Minners
Woman killed in South Street shooting remembered as loving daughter
Trudy Haynes, Philly's first Black TV reporter, passes away at 95
1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
AccuWeather: Downpours Overnight
More TOP STORIES News