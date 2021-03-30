FYI Philly

How to make trapani-style pesto crostini with Portofino Italian-style tuna

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Trapani-Style Pesto Crostini with Portofino Italian-style tuna

Ingredients
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 TBSP white wine vinegar
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1/3 cup blanched almonds
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 8 basil leaves
  • cup grated pecorino
  • 1 tin of Portifino tuna, drained
  • Salt to taste
Directions
In a food processor, add olive oil, vinegar, garlic, and almonds. Pulse until roughly chopped. Add the tomatoes and basil. Pulse until the tomatoes are pureed. Add the pecorino and season with salt to taste. Pulse again to incorporate.

Spread pesto onto toasted bread, also makes a great spread over bruschetta

Remove the tuna from the tin and crumble it into the pasta and toss once more to incorporate. Serve immediately.

Portofino Tuna | Facebook | Instagram

You can find Portofino in the canned tuna aisle at your Acme, ShopRite or Weis Markets. It's also available online at Amazon. Visit the website for more delicious recipes.

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | Instagram
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
267-886-9334
