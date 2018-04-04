Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3299840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the Action Cam after a trash truck slammed into several parked cars in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia on April 4, 2018.

An out of control trash truck crashed into several parked cars in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.Passing drivers slowed down to look at the crushed remains of a car that ended up with another car on top of it.The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.Neighbors say they awoke to a loud crash and were shocked at what they saw outside."I heard the rumbling. I heard the crash," said Charles Clayton. "And I looked out the window and this car.... There was a van on top of this car."Police say the driver of the trash truck lost control at 26th and Reed streets, damaging ten cars.One car, a Subaru Outback, actually ended up on top of a red Saab.A neighbor sent us a photo, taken from a second-floor window, of the Outback before crews removed it.Bo Heald said the vehicle belongs to his roommate's girlfriend. Heald's Jeep was also struck and now isn't drivable.He said the truck driver came over to them after the crash and apologized, saying his steering wheel got stuck."He came over and said sorry and everything," Heald told Action News. "I just accepted it. Stuff happens. Hopefully it was an accident."Philadelphia police truck enforcement officers were on the scene investigating before the trash truck was towed away.Neighbors came out and watched from windows as the investigation continued.Action News contacted the company listed on the truck, Gold Medal Environmental, which has facilities in Philadelphia and Deptford, NJ. So far there has been no response.Police say no injuries were reported. They are still working to determine exactly what caused this bizarre crash.