AAA says Memorial Day travel will be up 60% across area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Memorial Day weekend is about a look a lot different than last year with travel expected to increase by nearly 60%.

With easing restrictions and more people getting vaccinated, it seems more people are ready to venture out and AAA says you can expect a lot of company on the roads.

"Of the 450,000 Philadelphia area residents traveling, 94% of them will go by car," said Jana L. Tidwell, a spokeswoman for AAA in Pennsylvania. "In this day and age, this COVID age, many people believe it is the safest way for them to travel with their families. So, we're seeing car travel at historic levels for the Memorial Day holiday weekend."

AAA says more people are also feeling more comfortable returning to air travel.



Many travelers at Philadelphia International Airport said the airlines were offering deals that were too good to refuse.

"I'm coming in from Alpharetta, Georgia," said Christine Stefura, who admits she doesn't usually travel by air for Memorial Day. "It was an opportunity for me to leave work to visit my family. I have family in New Jersey. I have a twin sister in Delaware and a niece in Pennsylvania. So, I'll be all over the place."

Now, if you are sticking to the roads, here's one thing to consider if you're traveling by car: high gas prices.

AAA says prices are above $3 a gallon in most of the area except Delaware.

That's about $1 more per gallon today than they were this time last year.
