After earlier delays, flight times at Philadelphia International Airport mostly back to normal

Philadelphia International Airport sees delays due to LaGuardia ground stop.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia International Airport experienced delays for part of Friday morning after the FAA ordered a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport in New York over staffing issues.

By 11 a.m., flight times were mostly back to normal. Delays of more than an hour were reported earlier in the morning. The ground stop at LaGuardia has been lifted.


"Be sure to check flight status with your airline before coming to the airport," Philadelphia International says.

The FAA issued the ground stop at LaGuardia because of staffing with air traffic control. It was lifted around 10:45 a.m.

Airport collecting donations for federal workers during shutdown.



According to the FAA National Airspace System Status, New York's Newark airport and Tampa also experienced delays.

The FAA has issued the following statement:

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida. As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources. We've mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airline carriers for more information."


Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump has been notified.

"The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA," Sanders said.



Air traffic control workers are among the 800,000 federal employees who face a second two-week payday with no paychecks due to the government shutdown.

