Real ID

Air travelers in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have less than 1 year before needing a REAL ID

By

The clock is ticking as millions of Americans will need a Real ID to access federal facilities, enter nuclear power plants and military bases, and board domestic commercial flights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The countdown is on...again.

The clock is ticking as millions of Americans will need a Real ID to access federal facilities, enter nuclear power plants and military bases, and board domestic commercial flights beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

If you don't have a REAL ID by the deadline, you'll need another acceptable form of ID, such as a valid passport, to board a domestic flight.

The changes were to take effect Oct. 1, 2020 but were pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"States have been working on this for several years, dating back to 2006, 2007," said Mark Howell, a spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration.

A REAL ID is designed to be tougher to forge. It was recommended by the 9/11 commission.

Depending on the state, the card has a gold star or black star in the corner, which is easily spotted by TSA agents. It indicates the traveler is REAL ID-compliant.

"We want to make sure that those security features are there so we know the folks getting on airplanes are who they are," Howell said.

To obtain a REAL ID, applicants must provide one document proving identity, one document proving their social security number, two documents proving residency and one document proving a signature. Specific requirements may vary by state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has resumed issuing REAL IDs at reopened Driver License Centers offering driver license services, following suspending the issuing REAL IDs throughout the state in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, and residents who want a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or photo ID card can once again apply for one ahead of the October 2021 federal enforcement date.

"Pennsylvania residents who plan to travel domestically by plane should take advantage of the opportunity to get their REAL ID identification sooner rather than later," said Debby Calvert, Managing Director of Travel for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiatrentonnew castle countymedia boroughtraveltsau.s. & worldreal idtravel tipsairport security
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REAL ID
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunmen 'box in' victim's car in South Philly shooting: Police
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
American Airlines furloughs hundreds of employees in Philadelphia
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Halloween display triggers painful memories for parents
Fireball lights up Pennsylvania sky
Steelers-Titans postponed later in season after more COVID-19 cases
Show More
Gas prices rise in NJ due to tax hike
Laptop, USB drives stolen from elections warehouse in Philly
Oil spill shuts down portion of Kirkwood Highway
After the first debate - What did it do to the election outlook? Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna
AccuWeather: Beautiful Start to October, Cooler On Friday
More TOP STORIES News