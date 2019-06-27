If you've ever wanted to stay on a private island or in an exclusive villa in Tuscany, Airbnb is here to help. And it will only cost you about $1,500 a night.
According to CNN, the company has introduced a new LUXE rentals tier, offering 2,000 high-end homes and villas around the globe.
Among the lavish offerings are multi story-mansions, penthouses, and even a private island. The homes underwent a 300-point inspection to qualify for the Luxe tier.
Average rates are between $1500-2,000 a night.
Airbnb now offering castles, villas or a private Island for $1,500 a night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More