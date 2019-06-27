Travel

Airbnb now offering castles, villas or a private Island for $1,500 a night

If you've ever wanted to stay on a private island or in an exclusive villa in Tuscany, Airbnb is here to help. And it will only cost you about $1,500 a night.

According to CNN, the company has introduced a new LUXE rentals tier, offering 2,000 high-end homes and villas around the globe.

Among the lavish offerings are multi story-mansions, penthouses, and even a private island. The homes underwent a 300-point inspection to qualify for the Luxe tier.

Average rates are between $1500-2,000 a night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairbnbvacationtravelhotel
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ocean City beachgoers upset over Frenchy's umbrellas
Woman critical following hit and run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question for now
Supreme Court won't block districts drawn for partisan gain
Police officer hits pedestrian while responding to call
Teen contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Show More
Hahnemann employees to protest closure Thursday
Driver killed after crashing into Delco church
Freed after 26 years, wrongfully convicted man files lawsuit
Business closures may affect larger city economy
AccuWeather: Blazing Sun, Hot Afternoon Temperatures Today
More TOP STORIES News