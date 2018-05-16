U.S. & WORLD

Airline inspection deadline now 30 days

Airlines now only have 30 days to inspect engine fan blades on many of their jets.

This is in the wake of the deadly incident involving Southwest flight 1380.

Two weeks ago, the FAA gave the airlines until August to have the inspections completed.

But today, they changed that to mid-June because of increasing concerns over passenger safety.

The agency is worried about blades that may have cracks, increasing the likelihood that they break off mid-flight.

