Airline tickets expected to rise this summer

Airline tickets expected to rise this summer. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on April 27, 2019.

If you're flying to your summer vacation spot, expect pricey airline tickets!

Experts say issues with the Boeing Max 737's are part of the reason.

The jetliner was grounded worldwide following two plane crashes within months of one another.

Discount airline Southwest is a major carrier of the 737's, meaning there will be fewer available flights.

This puts less pressure on other airlines to lower their prices to compete with Southwest.
