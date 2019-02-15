Airlines adding more gender options for passengers

The booking process for all major U.S. airlines is about to become more inclusive.
The airlines will be adding the gender options "unspecified" and "undisclosed" on forms to account for non-binary IDs.
Currently, passengers can only select "male" or "female."
That might not match the person's driver's license if they live in a state where individuals can mark their gender with a neutral "X."
The updated procedures take effect June 1.
