U.S. & WORLD

Airlines adding more gender options for passengers

EMBED </>More Videos

Airlines to add more gender options. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019. (Shutterstock)

The booking process for all major U.S. airlines is about to become more inclusive.

The airlines will be adding the gender options "unspecified" and "undisclosed" on forms to account for non-binary IDs.

Currently, passengers can only select "male" or "female."

That might not match the person's driver's license if they live in a state where individuals can mark their gender with a neutral "X."

The updated procedures take effect June 1.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldairline industryairlinegender identity
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
WATCH LIVE: President Trump to sign funding bill
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
American kids adopting British accents because of Peppa Pig
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
More u.s. & world
TRAVEL
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Bieber Transportation Group in Pa. shuts down without warning
Delta pulls napkins that encourage passengers to exchange phone numbers
Carnival Cruises to add roller coaster to cruise ship
More Travel
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Trump to sign funding bill
Croydon man admits to murder of teen cousin
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Philadelphia City Council passes cashless store ban
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Chilly Weekend
Show More
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Fire damages beer store in Southwest Philadelphia
N.J. couple gives birth to three bundles of love on Valentine's Day
Chuck E. Cheese addresses conspiracy that they recycle pizza
Feds tell "Fresh Prince" star he can't copyright "Carlton Dance"
More News